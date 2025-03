Portrait

A thai woman is making food and selling where I park the bus. At first I had my doubts about the food, but she has delivered some great tasting meals. It has been very convenient at times, where I have had a long day, and being hungry, but too tired to make myself food.

She's always smiling and giving me a wave when I come and park the bus. Today I asked her if I could take a picture of her, and she agreed to be my model :)