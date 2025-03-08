Previous
Pipes by okvalle
I had a very long drive today, and no time for photography. I had to fuel the bus though, and when fuelling, I grabbed this pictures of some pipes at the petrol station.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
Jenny ace
Great composition and color.
March 9th, 2025  
