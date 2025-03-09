Sign up
Previous
Photo 1530
Trumpet Cup Lichen
Another lazy Sunday, after a very long drive yesterday. I didn't have much energy to do anything today, and was wondering what to take a picture of. I picked up a piece of moss from the garden, and focused on the trumpet cup lichen.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
9th March 2025 5:36pm
