Trumpet Cup Lichen by okvalle
Photo 1530

Trumpet Cup Lichen

Another lazy Sunday, after a very long drive yesterday. I didn't have much energy to do anything today, and was wondering what to take a picture of. I picked up a piece of moss from the garden, and focused on the trumpet cup lichen.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Ole Kristian Valle

