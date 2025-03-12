Sign up
Previous
Photo 1533
Eiksetra
My third day in a row to Eiksetra with school children for skiing. I'm going there tomorrow as well. It has been a challenging road to drive with new snow on the road.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
12th March 2025 10:21am
