Previous
Photo 1535
Svene in Numedal
I was picking up passengers in Numedal, and stopped here for a shot.
I posted a couple of pictures from this place in August:
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2024-08-12
https://365project.org/okvalle/extras-ii/2024-08-12
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2367
photos
49
followers
22
following
420% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
14th March 2025 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
