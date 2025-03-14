Previous
Svene in Numedal by okvalle
Photo 1535

Svene in Numedal

I was picking up passengers in Numedal, and stopped here for a shot.
I posted a couple of pictures from this place in August:
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2024-08-12
https://365project.org/okvalle/extras-ii/2024-08-12
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Ole Kristian Valle

