Photo 1538
Eurasian coot
A walk along the river produced some pictures of birds. This one an Eurasian coot.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
154
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
17th March 2025 6:16pm
