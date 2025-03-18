Previous
Sign of spring by okvalle
Photo 1539

Sign of spring

I've been keeping my eyes open to see if I could spot the Colts Foot lately, and suddenly, today I found a lot of them. It mad me very happy to see the first sure sign of spring in nature!
18th March 2025

Ole Kristian Valle

Oli Lindenskov
Vakurt😊
March 18th, 2025  
