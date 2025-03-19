Previous
Tree by okvalle
I've used this tree a couple of times before. Today I took a picture just after sunset (behind me)
I'm actually pretty pleased with the result today.

Previous photos:
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2024-11-11
https://365project.org/okvalle/extras/2024-11-04
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
*lynn ace
nice composition with that tree and beautiful colors in the sky
March 20th, 2025  
