IKEA I

I had to pick up some items at IKEA, and no, I didn't buy more than intended ;)

After loading the items in the car, I went back to buy dinner. It tuned out to be half price on all warm dishes on Thursday. A good deal.

After eating, I had to walk all the way through the shop to get to the exit. I brought the camera, so I wanted to capture something on my way. I found a colourful exhibition of "SUNDSÖ" tables and chairs.