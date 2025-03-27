Previous
On a ferry by okvalle
Photo 1548

On a ferry

Looking over to the sister ferry Bastø IV
I'm not sure of the name of the ferry I'm on though.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moss–Horten_Ferry

I've been fighting Qatar Airways for hours again today. Still no solution with them yet. At least I managed to take a picture at work today though.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
424% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact