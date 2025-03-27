Sign up
Previous
Photo 1548
On a ferry
Looking over to the sister ferry Bastø IV
I'm not sure of the name of the ferry I'm on though.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moss–Horten_Ferry
I've been fighting Qatar Airways for hours again today. Still no solution with them yet. At least I managed to take a picture at work today though.
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
424% complete
View this month »
