Photo 1552
Utøya
MS Thorbjørn arriving from Utøya, framed by the memorial monument of the 69 people killed there on July 22, 2011
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
0
1
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2390
photos
49
followers
22
following
425% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
31st March 2025 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
