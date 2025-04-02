Previous
Garden grape-hyacinth by okvalle
Garden grape-hyacinth

A shot of some grape-hyacinths outside the supermarket.
Finally my wife is flying home. I'm picking her up tomorrow afternoon. It will be nice to get her home again. ❤️
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful focus and DOF. Glad your wife is making it home at last!
April 2nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
mine are flowering now too! wow I'm glad she is getting home, I would be worried about trying a third trip. ... lol
April 2nd, 2025  
