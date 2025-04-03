Previous
Finally! by okvalle
I picked up my wife at Oslo airport today. A bit blurry, but I was more eager to give her a hug than thinking of the picture quality.
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details

