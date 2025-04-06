Previous
Fuelling by okvalle
Photo 1558

Fuelling

I have a very long day on the road today, so I had to make sure I had a full tank of diesel. I also realised that I might not get any good chances for photography today, so I just took a quick snap with the phone.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Ole Kristian Valle

