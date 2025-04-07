Sign up
Previous
Photo 1559
Graylag goose
My favourite lake is still partly covered with ice, but I wanted to see if there were any geese there, Sure enough, there were two couples, and a bit of quarreling going on.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
