Previous
Great spotted woodpecker by okvalle
Photo 1560

Great spotted woodpecker

I was driving a friend of my wife to a meeting, so I brought the camera with me, because I would end up close to the nature reserve.
I was very happy to see the woodpecker, so this is the first time taking a picture of it.
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
427% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Awesome capture. I love woodpeckers
April 8th, 2025  
Karen ace
What a terrific capture - beautiful bird with wonderful plumage.
April 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact