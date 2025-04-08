Sign up
Previous
Photo 1560
Great spotted woodpecker
I was driving a friend of my wife to a meeting, so I brought the camera with me, because I would end up close to the nature reserve.
I was very happy to see the woodpecker, so this is the first time taking a picture of it.
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
2
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2402
photos
48
followers
22
following
427% complete
View this month »
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
Latest from all albums
1557
1558
1559
1560
18
2
70
230
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
8th April 2025 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Awesome capture. I love woodpeckers
April 8th, 2025
Karen
ace
What a terrific capture - beautiful bird with wonderful plumage.
April 8th, 2025
