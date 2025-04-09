Previous
Field horsetail by okvalle
Field horsetail

We have had some nice warm weather lately, and everything is now popping out of the ground. I captured this after I had parked the bus and walking home.
Ole Kristian Valle

I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
