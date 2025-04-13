Previous
Driving Strømsgodset by okvalle
Photo 1565

Driving Strømsgodset

Strømsgodset is our local "premier league" football (soccer) team, and our company, Vy is a sponsor, and are transporting them in the team bus. So I had to leave my bus parked, and pick up this bus instead.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
428% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact