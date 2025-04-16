Sign up
Previous
Photo 1568
Rain
It was a rainy day today. It's good for nature, since we haven't had a lot of it lately. I guess the trees will start to bring out their leaves soon.
The picture is from the bonnet (hood) of the car.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
0
0
