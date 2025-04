Flowers

I went to clean the bus after yesterday's trip. It was pretty nasty, and I didn't want to do it after a 10 hour day. I'm also preparing the bus for rail replacement service tomorrow.

As I was cleaning, I noticed that the supermarket next to me had flowers outside, even though it was closed. Maybe they trust people to not steal their flowers. Anyhow, it gave me an opportunity to "steal" some shots of them.