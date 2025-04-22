Previous
Changing tires by okvalle
Photo 1574

Changing tires

I decided to do this myself this time. I had the jack, but I bought a impact driver earlier this year. Over time I'll save money by doing it myself. With the right tools it's quick and easy to do.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
431% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Raskur💪😊👍
April 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact