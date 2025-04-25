Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1577
Colts foot
The season for colts foot is almost over now.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2422
photos
48
followers
22
following
432% complete
View this month »
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
25th April 2025 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful dof
April 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close