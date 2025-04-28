Previous
Pelargonium zonale by okvalle
Photo 1580

Pelargonium zonale

Today I only got time for a supermarked shot of this flower.
I still lack energy from the long and hard day I had on Saturday. It takes time to recover from an 18 hour day at work.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
432% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact