Previous
Photo 1580
Pelargonium zonale
Today I only got time for a supermarked shot of this flower.
I still lack energy from the long and hard day I had on Saturday. It takes time to recover from an 18 hour day at work.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
28th April 2025 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
