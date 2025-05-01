Previous
TeamTour 75 years
TeamTour 75 years

Today my former employer, Jan, had his 60th birthday, and his company TeamTour its 75 years anniversary. Celebrating in style with a huge party!
1st May 2025

Ole Kristian Valle

Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍😊
May 1st, 2025  
