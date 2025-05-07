Previous
Pumpkin soup by okvalle
Photo 1589

Pumpkin soup

I'm at a driver's meeting today. We got a nice meal.
It's not often I take pictures of the food I eat, but this was pure art! It was very delicious as well.
Ole Kristian Valle

