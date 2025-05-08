Previous
Forget me not by okvalle
Photo 1590

Forget me not

Nice tiny flowers, Forget-me-not, spotted for the first time this year. Close to the Technical museum in Oslo. I had a long break there, so I took a stroll with the camera.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Ole Kristian Valle

