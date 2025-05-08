Sign up
Previous
Photo 1590
Forget me not
Nice tiny flowers, Forget-me-not, spotted for the first time this year. Close to the Technical museum in Oslo. I had a long break there, so I took a stroll with the camera.
8th May 2025
8th May 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
