Ulnes Church by okvalle
Photo 1591

Ulnes Church

I planned to take this picture today, since I knew I would pass it on my way to pick up my passengers. I prepared the camera before arriving, and I stopped briefly to shoot out of the side window of the bus.

More about the church here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ulnes_Church
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
