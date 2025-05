Lier village farm

I had a few hour on this farm. It's actually an open air museum, and an active farm. They collect building from different areas in Lier municipality, and as I could understand, there are still a couple of buildings coming. Most of the work here is done by volunteers.

As you can see, the weather is brilliant, but it can be a bit harsh light. This is the best result I got though. The building is being restored.