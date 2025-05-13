Sign up
Photo 1595
Green Rose Chafer
I didn't plan to capture a beetle today, bet when it appeared in a flower, I couldn't resist. I quickly changed to the macro lens. I tried to get even closer, but then I scared it away.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2448
photos
47
followers
22
following
1588
1589
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
Latest from all albums
1590
20
165
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
13th May 2025 10:52am
