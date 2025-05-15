Previous
Hedgerow Cranesbill by okvalle
Photo 1597

Hedgerow Cranesbill

I was exhausted when I returned from work, so I had to grab a picture on my short walk home. I found this hedgerow cranesbill by a hedgerow, so the name is fitting.
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
