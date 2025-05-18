Uncle Solomon

We visited Solomon in Oslo today. He wanted me to help him with the tickets and visa to Uganda later this year.

He's not an uncle in our sense of the term, but in Uganda it's normal to call someone in your own clan uncle or auntie.

Solomon have helped us a great deal, same as we have helped him with practical things here in Norway. For many years ago he arrived in Norway as a refugee, and now he holds a Norwegian passport, hence the need for a visa.

He have built himself a house in his village, and made a room for my wife and I, for whenever we visit him.

Since we had to spend the day with him, I decided to take his portrait for today's picture.