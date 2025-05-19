Sign up
Photo 1601
Relaxing
I dropped off some children at Langedrag Nature Park today. They have a lot of animals, but I could not go in and see them. I only got a picture of this Telemark cow (Telemarksfe) relaxing.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Telemarkfe
https://www.langedrag.no
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2456
photos
47
followers
22
following
