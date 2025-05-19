Previous
Relaxing by okvalle
Photo 1601

Relaxing

I dropped off some children at Langedrag Nature Park today. They have a lot of animals, but I could not go in and see them. I only got a picture of this Telemark cow (Telemarksfe) relaxing.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Telemarkfe

https://www.langedrag.no
19th May 2025

Ole Kristian Valle

