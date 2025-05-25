Previous
Rain by okvalle
Rain

My wife and I have been busy cleaning the house today, so I just stepped out the front door. and captured rain drops on the clover leaves on the lawn. That will have to do for today.
25th May 2025

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
