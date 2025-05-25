Sign up
Photo 1607
Rain
My wife and I have been busy cleaning the house today, so I just stepped out the front door. and captured rain drops on the clover leaves on the lawn. That will have to do for today.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
