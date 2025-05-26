Miners

I had an interesting trip today.

I went to an island in the Oslo fjord where there used to be a limestone mine. There they are treating waste, like fly ash from waste incineration plants from many countries, like Ireland, Denmark, Faroe Islands and Iceland. They treat the ash and transform it to a material that is safe to use in the landfill on the island. It's very high tech. After filling up the very deep mines, they create a natural environment to extend the already existing nature reserve.

The owner goes far beyond what is expected of him to make this a beautiful recreational area. There are now many sculptures in place to show the history of the island.

The weather turned drastically when we were out there, so I was lucky to capture the dramatic sky behind the miners.