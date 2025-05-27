Previous
A walk in the park by okvalle
A walk in the park

A very wet day in Oslo. I visited the Vigeland sculpture park, and I wasn't pleased with the picture I planned, but on the walk back to the bus I captured this instead. I wish I had a person in red, or a red umbrella, but this have to do for now.
Ole Kristian Valle

Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful greenery and pov
