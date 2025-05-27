Sign up
Previous
Photo 1609
A walk in the park
A very wet day in Oslo. I visited the Vigeland sculpture park, and I wasn't pleased with the picture I planned, but on the walk back to the bus I captured this instead. I wish I had a person in red, or a red umbrella, but this have to do for now.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
1
2
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
27th May 2025 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Margaret Brown
ace
Wonderful greenery and pov
May 27th, 2025
