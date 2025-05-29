Sign up
Photo 1611
White Clover
I didn't have much energy to go out to hunt for images today, so I just opened the front door and inspected the lawn. My next subject was just there. I didn't even have to put my shoes on :)
29th May 2025
29th May 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
29th May 2025 4:30pm
