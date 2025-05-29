Previous
White Clover by okvalle
Photo 1611

White Clover

I didn't have much energy to go out to hunt for images today, so I just opened the front door and inspected the lawn. My next subject was just there. I didn't even have to put my shoes on :)
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
441% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact