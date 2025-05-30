Previous
Waffle walk by okvalle
Photo 1612

Waffle walk

Old couple walking on a waffle!
We made waffles today, so why not making a picture off the waffle including some miniature people.
30th May 2025

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
