A new windscreen by okvalle
A new windscreen

I picked up my bus today, after the windscreen wash changed yesterday. Hopefully this one will last a bit longer.
I'm having a very late trip tonight. I'll probably be home at 02-03 in the morning
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
bus windscreens are so huge I would think maybe they are more often replaced?
June 8th, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
@koalagardens They often get small chips and cracks, but can be used. This time it was vandalized: https://365project.org/okvalle/extras-ii/2025-05-28
June 8th, 2025  
