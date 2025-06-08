Sign up
Previous
Photo 1621
A new windscreen
I picked up my bus today, after the windscreen wash changed yesterday. Hopefully this one will last a bit longer.
I'm having a very late trip tonight. I'll probably be home at 02-03 in the morning
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
2
1
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
KoalaGardens🐨
bus windscreens are so huge I would think maybe they are more often replaced?
June 8th, 2025
Ole Kristian Valle
@koalagardens
They often get small chips and cracks, but can be used. This time it was vandalized:
https://365project.org/okvalle/extras-ii/2025-05-28
June 8th, 2025
