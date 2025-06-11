Previous
Goat by okvalle
Goat

I visited Blaafarveverket ( https://blaa.no/en/) with a kindergarten today. It was nice to bring the small children in the bus. A section is called "children's farm" where they could see a lot of animals. The best "model" was this goat.
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
