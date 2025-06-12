Previous
Bird's-foot trefoil by okvalle
Bird's-foot trefoil

My wife and I was attending a meeting today, so I didn't have much time to get out with the camera before work. A quick shot of bird's-foot trefoil by our road.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Oli Lindenskov
Vakurt😊
June 12th, 2025  
