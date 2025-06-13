Sign up
Previous
Photo 1626
1957 Ford Mercury Sedan
I saw this beautiful car while waiting for my bus to arrive.
I was trying Luminar for Android to edit this picture on my phone. I might do a new edit on the computer when I come home tonight.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
