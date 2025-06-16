Previous
Miniature tree by okvalle
Photo 1629

Miniature tree

I knew where to find this little new tree, since I took a picture of it last year.
Compare it to the first image: https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2024-08-02
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
446% complete

