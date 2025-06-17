Previous
I wanted to take a macro of this plant. I got two different suggestions from Pl@nt net, so I leave that out.

My objective today was to edit the raw file on my newly acquired 14" tablet, Using Luminar for Android. It's easier than on my phone.

So then I'll only bring my tablet to the Faroe Islands instead of my 11 year old MacBook Pro.
I'm happy with the results and ease of use
