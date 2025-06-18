Sign up
Previous
Photo 1631
Blue butterfly
I got lucky to catch this blue butterfly on a yellow flower.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
18th June 2025 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful butterfly against the yellow
June 18th, 2025
