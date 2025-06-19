Previous
A break by the harbour by okvalle
Photo 1632

A break by the harbour

I was driving some school and kindergarten children to Åsgårdstrand. They were visiting Edvard Munchs home. I wish I had the opportunity to see the house, but I had to stop by the harbour. I had a nice walk around there with my camera.

https://vestfoldmuseene.no/munchs-hus/en
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
