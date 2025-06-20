Previous
A blast from the past by okvalle
A blast from the past

I ended up at a very familiar place for me.
I went to a "Folk high school" in 1978-79
Today I delivered a group from Red Cross that have a family vacation for people that really can't afford a family vacation. The destination was at a conference centre next to the former school. They're owned and run by the Salvation Army. Now the school is a refugee centre. I met and had a little talk with a Rwandan refugee. He was living in the same building I lived in all those years ago.

The pony was kind of a mascot for us back then. Sometimes it suffered from some of our teenager pranks, like wrapping it in toilet tissue etc.
The building in the background is the very house I lived in.
20th June 2025

