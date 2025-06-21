Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1634
Lavender
It was a very bright day today, with harsh light, so I found the lavender in open shadow.
We had a good walk today, to locate my wife's new job in the neighbourhood. It was tough in the heat, and I felt tired coming home.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2500
photos
48
followers
22
following
447% complete
View this month »
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
Latest from all albums
172
1629
1630
1631
173
1632
1633
1634
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
21st June 2025 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
June 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close