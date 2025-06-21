Previous
Lavender by okvalle
Lavender

It was a very bright day today, with harsh light, so I found the lavender in open shadow.
We had a good walk today, to locate my wife's new job in the neighbourhood. It was tough in the heat, and I felt tired coming home.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
June 21st, 2025  
