Previous
Photo 1635
Military trucks
I parked next to these amazing looking trucks during my break. I've seen them in traffic once in a while, but now I could get up close.
These are military trucks from the RMMV HX series, which are produced by Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV).
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Great shot of these. They look fairly new.
June 22nd, 2025
