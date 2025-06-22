Previous
Military trucks by okvalle
Photo 1635

Military trucks

I parked next to these amazing looking trucks during my break. I've seen them in traffic once in a while, but now I could get up close.

These are military trucks from the RMMV HX series, which are produced by Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV). 
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
447% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Great shot of these. They look fairly new.
June 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact