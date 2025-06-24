Previous
Farm in Fiskum by okvalle
Photo 1637

Farm in Fiskum

We were driving to a shop in Fiskum today, and took a detour around in the village. It was actually drizzling a bit as I took the picture. Later on it was pouring down.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
448% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact