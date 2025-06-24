Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1637
Farm in Fiskum
We were driving to a shop in Fiskum today, and took a detour around in the village. It was actually drizzling a bit as I took the picture. Later on it was pouring down.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2503
photos
48
followers
22
following
448% complete
View this month »
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
1637
Latest from all albums
1631
173
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
1637
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
24th June 2025 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close