Previous
Snapdragon by okvalle
Photo 1638

Snapdragon

I've not been very well today, but I had to go to the shop to buy some bread. I captured these flowers outside the shop.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
448% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact